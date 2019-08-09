BHNF closure order for motorized, non motorized trail and road systems

The non-motorized and motorized trail and road systems closure order has been amended to reflect the most current updates and changes across the Forest.

Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, signed a new amended closure order on Friday, Aug. 9. The order covers portions of the non-motorized and motorized trail system and portions of the Forest Road System in the Black Hills National Forest. (Map).

Forest crews and engineers continue to assess and repair road and trail damage as weather permits.

This new Order is in effect until rescinded and supersedes, rescinds, and replaces any previous orders.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.