BH Area Community Foundation has new food distribution list

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation continues to get meals to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, the foundation released a new food distribution list. The list is quite extensive. (Click on this link for what is available in your area). Areas include:

• Belle Fourche

• Black Hawk

• Box Elder

• Buffalo

• Custer

• Edgemont

• Ellsworth AFB

• Hermosa

• Hill City

• Hot Springs

• Keystone

• Lead/Deadwood

• Lemmon

• Newell Area (Nisland, Vale and Newell)

• New Underwood

• Oglala Lakota County

• Piedmont

• Rapid City

• Spearfish

• Sturgis

• Wall

• Whitewood

