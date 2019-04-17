B-25 bomber used to honor roles of South Dakotans in Doolittle Raid

An authentic World War II bomber is making its way across South Dakota for a historic event.

Eyes were on the sky as a B-25 bomber landed at Regional Airport in Rapid City for the "Raid Across South Dakota" on Wednesday.

The "Raid Across South Dakota" is designed to bring awareness to the famous "Doolittle Raid" of April 18, 1942 and the two South Dakotans who participated in the raid.

Aviator James Doolittle led a mission to attack Japan, which included 16 B-25 bombers.

A similar B-25 landed in Rapid City to commemorate the roles South Dakotans played in world history.

Kim Morey, president, South Dakota says, "Seeing an aircraft like this, that's still operating and flying around, it helps me remember some of my instructors from about 50 years ago when I was a very young man who flew combat missions in this very type of aircraft. It's just a very powerful connection."

The bomber was also in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Mitchell.