B-21 'Raider' scoping comments deadline is May 9

The Department of Defense is developing a new bomber aircraft, the B-21 “Raider,” which will eventually replace existing B-1 and B-2 bomber aircraft. The Air Force eventually intends to procure at least 100 B-21 aircraft as part of three basing decisions, Main Operating Base (MOB) 1, MOB 2 and MOB 3.

Scoping comments must be submitted no later than May 9, to be considered in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) related the potential beddown of the MOB 1 for the B-21 “Raider.”

The Air Force is preparing this EIS to evaluate the potential beddown impacts of MOB 1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas or Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. MOB 2 and MOB 3 beddowns will be evaluated as part of a separate decision-making process in the future, following MOB 1.

The MOB 1 beddown will involve new facilities construction, B-21 flight operations and increases in personnel needed to support the mission.

All public scoping materials are available on the project website: www.B21EIS.com. For those without access to the website, a request may be made to mail a hardcopy package of scoping materials. This request may be submitted to Ellsworth and Dyess Public Affairs offices at the points of contact listed below.

Inquiries should be directed to:

Dyess AFB Public Affairs, (325) 696-4820, or after hours (325) 268-6554

Ellsworth AFB Public Affairs, (605) 385-5056, or after hours at (605) 391-7436

Written scoping comments can be directed to:

· Via the public website at www.B21EIS.com

· Leidos: B-21 EIS, 1456 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Comments will be accepted at any time during the environmental impact analysis; however, to ensure the Air Force has sufficient time to consider public input in the preparation of the Draft EIS, scoping comments must be submitted no later than May 9, 2020 to be considered in the Draft EIS.