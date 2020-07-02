B-1 bomber to buzz Independence Day celebrations

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A B-1 bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above five Independence Day events on Saturday, July 4.
The current flyover schedule is as follows:
- 10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer)
- 10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)
- 10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche)
- 10:30 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade (Hot Springs)
- Noon – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish)
B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.