B-1 bomber to buzz Independence Day celebrations

A B-1B Lancer takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019, to support a Bomber Task Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force)
Posted:

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A B-1 bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above five Independence Day events on Saturday, July 4.

The current flyover schedule is as follows:

- 10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer)

- 10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

- 10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche)

- 10:30 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade (Hot Springs)

- Noon – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish)

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 