B-1 bomber to buzz Independence Day celebrations

A B-1 bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above five Independence Day events on Saturday, July 4.

The current flyover schedule is as follows:

- 10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer)

- 10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

- 10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche)

- 10:30 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade (Hot Springs)

- Noon – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish)

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.