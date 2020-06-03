Awards presented to Rising Star winners

Tuesday night, we announced the winners of this year's Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.

We had another great group of students and some of the closest scores we've ever had.

Awards presented to Rising Star Scholarship Contest winners

We got together with our four finalists Wednesday.

Douglas senior Melissa Rothe is our first place winner this year.

With that, she gets a $4,000 scholarship from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.

She says the outcome was a surprise.

Rothe says, "I was shocked. I thought I would be finding out today. And then, all of the sudden I'm getting Snapchats and stuff, people being like, hey i saw you on the news. And so I was really excited to find out that I had won."

She's heading to the School of Mines next year.

Stevens senior Avendah Lowe was our second place finisher this year.

That earns Avandah a $2,000 scholarship for next year.

She says the competition was a good experience.

Lowe says, "It was definitely different. I've never done anything like this before, especially speaking in front of a camera is a little scary at first. But definitely a good experience, having everyone email and stuff like that Everyone, I saw you on the news and everybody voting for me. It was super interesting and cool."

She's heading to the University of Wyoming.

Just a junior, Arly Spry of Philip High School finished in third place this year.

That comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Spry says, "It was definitely really nerve wracking because I don't really like being on camera. But I had a really good, my hometown supported me and they cheered me on so I couldn't have done it without them."

And homeschool senior Drake Beckloff of Rapid City wraps up our list of finalists for this year.

His fourth place finish in the contest earns him a $500 college scholarship.

Beckloff says, "It was really fun, It was cool to see into the studio and kind of a little bit into how all the news station stuff works. And it was fun to get a chance to speak about a couple different things.">

We want to thank all of our finalists and everyone who entered this year.

We're always impressed with the young people here in this area.

