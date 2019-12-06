Attorneys General head to D.C. this week for annual conference

The nation’s attorneys general are coming together in Washington to discuss the biggest issues across the country.

The National Association of Attorneys General Executive Director Chris Toth previewed the conference at the NAAG office. (Source: Gray DC)

More than 45 law enforcement leaders from across the country will be in the nation’s capital this week.

At the annual conference, the top prosecutors will be holding panels on issues like the opioid epidemic, criminal justice reform and data privacy.

Chris Toth, the executive director at the National Association of Attorneys General, said why this annual event is so important.

“In an era of hyper-partisanship, the AGs really are national leaders in showing how people of different political persuasions can come together to face issues in a joint way which make all of their constituents safer and better," said Toth.

Toth says the attorneys general will also be sharing ideas about new laws they want to see enacted.

The conference runs from Monday until Wednesday this week.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

