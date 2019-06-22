At least 9 killed in twin-engine aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

Nine people were killed Friday evening when a twin-engine aircraft crashed on Oahu’s North Shore and then erupted in flames, authorities confirmed.

Multiple agencies have responded to the crash near Dillingham Airfield.

Authorities with the Honolulu Fire Department said the first reports of the downed craft came in about 6:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the wreckage of the craft fully engulfed in flames.

Photos from the area showed smoke could be seen from miles away.

About an hour after the crash, a somber Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters: “Right now, the initial report is that there were 9 souls on board. There are no survivors."

On Twitter, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was following developments on the crash. “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” he wrote.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said all nine on the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t clear whether the craft was taking off or landing when it crashed, and authorities didn’t immediately know if the plane belonged to a business housed at Dillingham Airfield.

“We’re still gathering that information," Neves said. “We don’t know the intent of the flight.”

Officials were able to say that it was not a military aircraft.

Farrington Highway is closed in the area as an investigation continues.

