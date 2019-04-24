As the weather warms up bicycles will be hitting the streets

As the weather warms up many in the Black Hills will be looking to get back on their bikes.

Before you begin riding again this year you'll want to make sure you check the tires, plastics, and brakes as well.

If you are a mountain biker you will want to make sure the bike you have is capable of handling the trails you plan on riding through town or in the Hills

If you plan on riding your bike in town instead of driving your vehicle there are some safety precautions that you have to make sure to follow.

"So when you are riding in traffic and using your bike as transportation reflectors, lights, and bright colored clothing and helmet is nice just to be seen" says Tim Rangitsch

Also, be sure to check the weather before riding and take proper gear incase rain is forecasted.