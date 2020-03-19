As testing is completed, more COVID-19 cases show up in SD

South Dakota was able to resume processing of COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the number of positive results to 14; with 270 tests still pending.

Running the test samples collected by providers came to a halt Monday when the state Public Health Laboratory ran out of supplies to complete the test process. Those supplies showed up Thursday morning so testing resumed. Results are also quicker now that the states don’t have to send them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The coronavirus reportedly is not being spread through community contact in the South Dakota. However, two counties have most of the cases. Minnehaha County has five; with Beadle accounting for another four cases. There is still just one death, a Pennington County man who contracted the virus out of state and who died in Davison County.

As of Thursday, South Dakota has tested 947 people for the virus.

