As photos show, April storm's impact depends on where you live

This is an interesting storm that, as usual, depends on where you live as to the impact.

Snow totals varied quite a bit. Some communities only have to shovel a couple of inches of snow; others … well … get those snow blowers out once the wind subsides.

Belle Fourche and Dupree really got dumped on. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, both towns had 18 inches of snow. Downtown Rapid City has a little more than 8 inches and Sundance got off light with about 4 inches of snow.

We even had a lull in the storm Wednesday night; no wind, snow stopped and pretty good visibility. But overnight, that darn wind returned; along with more snow.

We received dozens of photos from people … thanks! Anyone can submit photos for us by going to this link.

