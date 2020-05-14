As South Dakota businesses reopen, unemployment claims continue to rise

More South Dakotans filed initial claims for unemployment last week than the week before; joining an additional three million Americans on the unemployment line.

May 3-9, a total of 5,131 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is an increase of 1,202 claims over the prior week’s total of 3,929.

A total of $5.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $13.3 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance May 10 was $104.3 million.

The latest number of continued claims is 23,719 for the week ending April 25. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Many employers are starting to recall workers, but if you are permanently without employment due to the coronavirus outbreak, we can help,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “The Department of Labor and Regulation has a wide variety of training and education programs to help eligible individuals work towards a career in a high-demand, high-wage occupation.”

According to an Associated Press story, Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self-employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs. Last week’s pace of new applications for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.