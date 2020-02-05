Artists also ride in to town for the Stock Show

If you are looking to add some original Western art to your home, you may want to swing by the Black Hills Stock Show.

The ProHealth Western Art Show is set up in the lobby of the theater of the Civic Center.

The show features artwork inspired by the western way of life -- touching on topics such as nature and agriculture.

For one veteran and artist there is no greater region to find inspiration for any artistic medium.

"I love it. I was in the Marine Corps for a while and I got to see the rest of the United States and I loved it before I went to the Marines and I came back here knowing it truly was the best place to be," Says, Bruce Speidel, artist from Sundance, Wyoming

Speidel will also be competing in the popular quick draw artist competition