Arrests made after Huron police officer shot at

According to police in Huron, a 20-year-old man suspected of shooting at an officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

In an email from the Huron Police Department on Sunday, it states that Sa Law Htay is in custody on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Police said an officer pulled a car over during a traffic stop Friday night in Huron when Htay inside the car started shooting at the officer.

The police cruiser ended up taking the brunt of the bullets before the suspect and others in the car took off. The officer followed briefly before the car crashed into a snowbank. That's when everyone in the vehicle ran.

Several suspects, including a juvenile, were later apprehended.

