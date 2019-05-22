Arrest warrant issued for shooting near Minnehaha County Jail

An arrest warrant has been issued for George Lee Rinzy, Jr., age 44 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This is related to the deputy involved shooting at Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday, May 21.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation prepared an Affidavit in Support of an Arrest Warrant, leading to a Criminal Complaint being filed with 8 different counts including aggravated assault on multiple officers, intentional damage to public property, and disorderly conduct.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call law enforcement immediately.