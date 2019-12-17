Arrest report: Woman says ‘I am the devil’ after fatally stabbing husband in front of their children

A woman is facing a murder charge in Las Vegas after allegedly killing her husband in front of their three young children.

Octavia Carter, 40, admitted to stabbing her husband to death in front of their three children, according to an arrest report. (Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/KSNV/CNN)

According to an arrest report, she later confessed to the crime.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to a Budget Suites hotel Saturday morning to find a woman identified as 40-year-old Octavia Carter covered in blood with a towel wrapped around her right hand.

Police said three young children, ranging from ages 8 to 11, ran from their suite to the management office, telling staff their father was injured and bleeding from his legs.

When staff called 911, the dispatcher overheard one of the children say their father was cut and not breathing.

The 911 call was then transferred by the office staff to the suite, where Carter answered the phone.

Police said Carter was asked if the man was breathing and she replied, “Probably, I don’t know.”

The line was disconnected by one of the children.

The arrest report says Carter led police to a back bedroom, where officers found 50-year-old Johnny Franklin on the floor, next to the bed, unresponsive.

Franklin had a laceration to his neck and multiple stab wounds to his chest. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Carter was treated for cuts to her hands.

The arrest report says Carter stated she “killed him” because “he gave my son AIDS. That’s why I stabbed him.”

The report also says Carter stated: “I am the devil. God made me this way.”

Police said they later found bloody knives on the scene.

Carter is now in jail. Her children were not injured and are with Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2019 KSNV via CNN. All rights reserved.