Arrest made in attempted assault of 11-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police say they’ve arrested a man who entered a family’s home and attempted to sexually assault an 11-year-old girl.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday the 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is being held on possible charges of burglary, attempted rape and sexual contact with a child.

The girl told police she woke up about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to find the man in her bedroom without a shirt or pants and that he began touching her leg. When she yelled and screamed, the man grabbed his pants and fled.

The girl’s parents called police who developed a description of the suspect from a witness who saw him running from a house without a shirt. Officers tracked him down and arrested him shortly before 10 a.m.

