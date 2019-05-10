Army vet to open South Dakota Medal of Honor Museum in Rushmore Mall

The Rushmore Mall will soon become home to a man's labor of love, but more importantly a much-needed lesson.

"We know so little about our history," said John Johnson, the founder of the South Dakota Museum of the Medal of Honor,

With the project, Johnson aims to educate and raise awareness on the recipients of the nation's highest most prestigious military decoration.

They are who he calls the most deserving.

"To take nothing away from rock stars and rap stars and movie stars etc. You know, these folks are considered heroes. That may be partially true but I think the people who served in the military, those who have received the Medal of Honor, they are the real heroes of this country."

Inspired by the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C., the museum will feature the 3,506 Medal of Honor recipients, special exhibits for minorities who have received the medals, and South Dakota's own eight recipients.

"I'm going to use my own hands to build this, I'm going to use my own hands, I'm going to use most of my own money and this is something that I want to give to this area, give to this region, and kind of make it a part of my legacy as well," Johnson said.

Having served in the army, Johnson says South Dakota is the perfect home for such a tribute to excellence.

"I thought that this concept, this idea will go over very well here and I think that's been true. I've gotten a lot of support so far so I think that this will be a fantastic project that will make the people of South Dakota as well as Rapid City and the Black Hills proud," he said.

The museum is scheduled to open the beginning of August 2019.