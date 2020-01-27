Armed robbery suspects arrested in Rapid City

Rapid City police arrested the men they believe are responsible for two recent armed robberies.

Johnathan Adkins, 20 of Rapid City, was arrested after he tried to run from police during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Police say they stopped a car near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and East Watertown Street for failing to come to a complete stop while exiting a parking lot. The driver, 23-year-old Tristan Hall of Rapid City, had a warrant for her arrest, and during a search of the car police found an empty gun holster.

As the car’s occupants were being searched, a passenger who initially refused to identify himself, tried to pull away from the police. Police say the suspect fought with two officers, kicking them before he was finally handcuffed. When he was searched, police found a loaded handgun in his coat pocket.

The suspect, Adkins, matched the description of the suspect in the Jan. 22 armed robberies of casinos on North Lacrosse Street and West Main Street.

Adkins was placed under arrest for the two robberies as well as for the theft from a Rapid City hotel Jan. 18. Other charges include obstruction, simple assault on law enforcement, commission of a felony with a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police also learned that the second suspect in both armed robberies was 27-year-old Troy Fairbanks of Rapid City. Fairbanks was arrested Saturday, charged with aiding and abetting in one of the casino robberies; and first degree robbery for the other casino heist.

Hall, the driver of the car stopped Thursday night, was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance, a traffic violation and an outstanding warrant.

