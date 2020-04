Three men reportedly robbed the Rapid Valley Corner Pantry convenience store on Highway 44 around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Corner Pantry store on Highway 44 in Rapid Valley was reportedly robbed Tuesday morning. (KEVN/KOTA TV)

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, one of the three did have a gun but no one was hurt during the robbery.

The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then left on foot.

We will have more details when they are available.