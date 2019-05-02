Armed robber hits Rapid City supermarket

The Family Fare on East Saint Patrick in Rapid City was robbed at gunpoint about 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the supermarket staff reported that a man confronted two employees in a back office at the store; demanding money as he displayed a handgun.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male wearing a facemask, blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored joggers, and gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identification of the suspect is encouraged to contact Det. Steve Neavill at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

