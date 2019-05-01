Are you tired of snow?

We are well into spring and Wednesday morning people woke up to see more fresh snow on the ground.

Rapid City got about three inches of snow Monday and as the day progressed a lot of it melted. It didn't affect travel or businesses the way that blizzards have over the past few months, and people managed to get on with their day without too much difficulty.

Overall though, the snow can be an inconvenience with some people hoping this is the last they'll see of it. That doesn't necessarily mean that everyone answers the question, "How do you feel about the snow?" in the same way.

Some children at Robbinsdale Elementary School claim they love the snow, while at least two said they're tired of seeing it.

Third-grader Yoali Ketzer says, "I feel pretty good because snow makes me happy."

Downtown, some adults have a different mindset.

Evan Hammer of Rapid City says a few months ago he felt differently about the snow, "now I'm ready for some sunshine and 60-degree weather."

"I feel like pulling my hair out," says Evan Hoel, also from Rapid City.

There are some mixed reactions, but for everyone who's tired of the snow, it looks like there will be some more sunshine in the forecast.