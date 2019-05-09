Another year-round flight destination coming to Rapid City Regional Airport

A new daily nonstop flight to Phoenix comes to Rapid City Regional Airport. Starting September 4, 2019 the American Airlines flight will be a year-round destination to Phoenix Sky Harbor.

In a release from the airport, RAP executive director Patrick Dame said, “This is great news for Rapid City and the region. Good airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry.”

The flight will be operated by SkyWest Airlines and be a 50 seat CRJ-200. The daily flight will arrive in Rapid City at 5:50 p.m. and leave for Phoenix at 6:20 p.m.

With this announcement Rapid City will offer seven year-round nonstop flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Mesa, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. There are seven additional seasonal flights out of Rapid City Regional Airport, those flights include: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco.

From its hub in Phoenix, American Airlines offers 261 daily flights to 86 destinations in five countries.

