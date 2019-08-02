Another closure order for portions of BHNF trail and road systems

Conditions continue to change across the Black Hills National Forest’s non-motorized and motorized trail and road systems.

Crews have opened some areas that were previously closed and closed some other areas for safety and resource protection.

Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, has amended the closure order to reflect the changes. The order covers portions of the non-motorized and motorized trail system and portions of the Forest Road System in the Black Hills National Forest. (Map)

Officials said going around wet areas on roads and trails widens them while causing resource damage. “If you come upon unavoidable wet areas, please proceed slowly through it while maintaining enough momentum, but not too much, because that will push the soil out," said Annie Apodaca, Forest Recreation and Lands Program Manager.

Some roads and trails still have significant damage, fallen trees blocking them and wet areas that are impassable. These will be reopened when repairs are complete, crews are able to clear downed trees and conditions dry out.

This Order is in effect until rescinded and supersedes, rescinds, and replaces any previous orders.

The Black Hills National Forest strives to provide safe motorized trail and road access as well as modes of non-motorized travel while protecting the resources.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.