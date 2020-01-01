Annual Volksmarch in Downtown Rapid City

Wednesday was the annual New Year's Volksmarch in Downtown Rapid City.

There were about 20 people at the beginning of the 34th walk through Downtown Rapid City.

It has become a bit of a tradition to do a walk on New Year's Day.

The walkers walk for the health of it and to have a good time.

The route started at the Alex Johnson and walked by the Presidents statues in Downtown Rapid City.

The American Volkssport Association has over 350 clubs across the United States.

"We do this for credit, it's an offshoot of what got us started in the Black Hills with the Crazyhorse Volksmarch, which is the largest walk in the country," said Douglas Kapaun, Black Hills Volkssport Association.

Kapaun said this was one of the warmest walks ever.