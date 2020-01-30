Animal encounters could become frequent at Badlands

Parks and businesses are gearing up for the upcoming tourism season like Mike Pflaum who is the Superintendent of the Badlands National Park.

"January and February are the two slowest months of the year from a visitor standpoint," said Pflaum.

So during this off-season, park officials take the time to do budget planning, hiring, and strategic planning.

"It begins to increase by late February and heads upward through the spring months and by May, June, July, August, September we are very very busy here," said Pflaum.

The park gets on average one million visitors a year, with many people taking in outdoor activities like camping and hiking.

"We do allow people to explore the park off-trail unless it's posted otherwise, but people have to do so safely and do good planning and use good judgment because there are lots of things in the Badlands environment that can get you," said Pflaum.

But also looking at the animals and looking out for bison.

"The bison range has expanded. The area in which bison can roam in the park has been expanded this year and so I think the migration onto the new range is going to be slow and over a period of many months, but bison can now range farther east in the north unit of Badlands National park than was previously the case," said Pflaum.

The park warns people to remain a respectable distance away from the bison.

"They're faster than you think and they do represent a danger to people. With the expansion of the range, there is going to be more possibilities that humans are going to be closer to bison and we just need people to be well informed, use good judgment, and keep safe distances," said Pflaum.