An elderly Rapid City couple reported missing

Law enforcement agencies are looking for an elderly couple last seen Thursday in Rapid City.

The couple, Lila and Arlen Bratager, was last contacted in a phone call about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lila is a 77-year-old Caucasian woman with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Her husband Arlen is 86 years old. He is Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Lila was reportedly driving a purple PT Cruiser with South Dakota license plates 2A4900. The car has airbrushed dragonflies on both sides of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the couple can call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 605-394-2151.

