An active week in weather ahead!

Sunday evening will see the severe threat get cut off as the sun sets. Showers and thunderstorms will still be scattered in nature during the overnight with light southwest winds and mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will see much warmer conditions as high temperatures will go in the mid to upper 70s in the Black Hills and 80s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the south between 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the afternoon in the Black Hills and move east in the South Dakota plains. Some of these storms could be strong with any storm having the potential to have large hail and damaging winds. Most areas will be dry and this won't be as bad as Sunday based on computer models and the latest forecast data.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with respect to temperature and storm possibilities, though severe threat looks to be even lower at this time. Wednesday has a similar setup to Monday and Tuesday, though the coverage of storms will increase late Wednesday into the overnight period and could bring some heavy rain in spots. Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Friday fortunately is the day we expect to be the driest so far in this forecast as skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with breezy south winds. More showers and storms do return for next weekend as temperatures will be dropped near to below average by Sunday.

There is a lot of energy in the atmosphere that could deliver possible pop-up summer storms each day next week. The majority of the daytime will be dry, but as the day heats up, a storm could fire off, mainly in the afternoon. Stay alerted with our mobile weather app to be notified when a storm or lightning is near your area. Check back with us on the air and online if there are any changes to the forecast; otherwise, enjoy the above average temperatures!