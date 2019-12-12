Americans for Prosperity South Dakota stop in Rapid City

Next month lawmakers will head back to Pierre for the 2020 legislative season -- and one group is making their way across the state to inform people on what they hope will be accomplished this year.

The state director for Americans for Prosperity says the goal of the organization is to quote Improve people's lives and breaking down barriers so that we can improve people's lives. end quote.

One of the goals Americans for Prosperity have in Pierre will be criminal justice reform

"And what we will be focusing on there is probably reducing the over-criminalization of low-level drug offenses but at the same time increasing the access to addiction treatment," says, Don Haggar, state director Americans for Prosperity

Haggar added that with the treatment issues on drug abuse they look forward to working with Governor Noem and the Meth, we're on it campaign