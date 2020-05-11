American Legion balks at 2020 baseball season

While Major League Baseball is still trying to salvage a season, South Dakota American Legion Baseball strikes out due to COVID-19.

Initially, all regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series had been canceled, but the decision to have a local program was left up to individual states. Twenty-five states had decided to cancel their programs; the other 25 had either chose to play the season or had not yet decided.

As recently as Saturday, the SD American Legion Athletic Commission recommended playing the 2020 season as long as guidance concerning COVID 19 was followed. However, after initially approving that plan, the American Legion National Organization balked, shutting down the entire 2020 season.

American Legion Baseball is played by 13-to-19-year-olds in the U.S. and Canada. More than 3,500 teams participate each year.