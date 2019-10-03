Amber Alert issued for missing Texas baby believed to be in danger

Updated: Thu 9:41 AM, Oct 03, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing Texas baby who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Jamila Franklin, a 3-month-old girl, by officials in Texas. Police also are looking for Aliyah Moore, who was taking care of the child for her parents. (Source: Amarillo police)

Police are searching for a 3-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a missing child.

Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

Police said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on the woman or child is asked to call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

