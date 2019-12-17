Amber Alerts in Fla., N.Y. may involve unknown kidnappers

A pair of unrelated Amber Alerts this week, one in Florida and one in New York, involve the apparent abduction of children by unknown parties.

NYPD said in an Amber Alert that Karol Sanchez, 16, was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Police issued a statewide alert Tuesday in New York for a possible kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in front of her mother.

Karol Sanchez is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket with a white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack.

NYPD said in the alert that she was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Police said Karol was walking with her mother in the Bronx around 11 p.m. Monday. Video shows two of the suspected kidnappers jumping out of a car and grabbing her.

Police said two other men were inside the car. It was described as a possibly tan-colored four-door sedan.

Investigators said the assailants knocked her mother to the ground as they put Karol in the car. The mother was not hurt.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

Police search for vehicle playing kids music in connection to Fla. Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya Williams, both of Jacksonville, Fla.

Bri'ya was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings. Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.

The two children were playing in the front yard of a family member’s home when they went missing. Investigators said tips were pouring in, but they need help finding a person of interest.

"What we're asking our community to do for us is we're looking for a white vehicle, four door, older model… an older white male possibly driving it," said T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "And what the information we've been receiving is that it's been playing the loud children's music, and we're searching for that vehicle because we'd like to ask that individual some questions and have to have an opportunity to talk to them."

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

