"Along the Way": Commander Guttierez dedicated to helping wayward kids

For many folks, football is just a game. Nothing more-- nothing less.

But for one Rapid City man, it has been more, far more.

In a way, football, has been the playbook of his life.

Razor wire on top of a fence at the Western SD Juvenile Services Center

No longer tackling on the field, he's now tackling the issues of wayward kids. He's the subject of this week's ''Along the Way."

As we hear the thick automatic steel security door slide shut with a loud thud, we enter a place we don't expect children to walk through. There are children in the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center as young as 10 years old.

"It's a jail. It's a juvenile jail and you know it's a secure place," says Joe Guttierez, Commander of the WSDJSC.

It is indeed very secure.

"You have kids for murder, for rape, serious assaults. We have a lot of young kids who have stolen cars," says Commander of the facility Joe Guttierez.

This is one of only 3 places in America that accept Federal juveniles in addition to local kids. And, it's as if Guttierez is on a mission to share a message he first learned as a child.

"We just deal with a handful that continue to make poor choices, you know, over and over, and over," the Commander says.

The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center holds both boys and girls. They're waiting to go to court, to be placed elsewhere for example, treatment, maybe a group home, or here long term, serving out a sentence.

"I do what I do because I care," Joe says.

If you talk to Guttierez for more than a moment, you'll hear about choices, something he knows quite a bit about.

"I grew up in all Black-Spanish area, where we were bused probably 40 miles from where I lived just to integrate with a different part of town, because we at that time didn't have a middle school or high school in the part of Denver that I lived in," he recalls.

Joe says his father focused on the importance of choices, and the results of those choices.

"I mean just growing up seeing some of my friends made poor choices and some other ones that got involved in sports, and I chose to go the sports route."

The power of that decision has had ripple effects on his life ever since. Guttierez flourished, being named a team captain in both football and basketball his Senior year of High School. And, Joe was the first one in his family, to ever, go to college.

"I think the incentive to go to college was that I can continue to play football. Went to Black Hills State University on a football scholarship, started at linebacker for 3 years, team captain, all conference," Joe remembers.

And it's something that happened while he was a football player at Black Hills State that ultimately led him to where he is now. He was working as a lunch monitor for 5 bucks and a free lunch at a local elementary school. He noticed one kid bullying other kids and told the boy to stop, the boy, in about 6th grade, called Joe some names and ran off. But when Guttierez showed up to work the next day, he learned some scary information.

"The principal met me at the door and said 'Mr. Guttierez, I just want to let you know that kid we talked about yesterday, he brought a gun to school to shoot you," Guttierez says.

Someone reported it, and law enforcement stopped it, before Joe even arrived.

Joe made another choice, changing his major from Physical Education to Psychology and Sociology. And it's that incident that got him thinking about working toward helping kids.

"I just completed my 30th year of coaching. I did 15 years at Black Hills State as a defensive line and linebacker coach and the last 15 years I've been coaching at St. Thomas More High School," Guttierez says.

But he was also working a series of jobs involving juveniles criminal justice, and in 2011, he was hired here. This is no walk in the park, one indication is the razor wire on top of the fence surrounding the basketball court. Young people can be here from just 10 years old up to their 21st birthday.

"We offer drug and alcohol counseling. We offer sex offender services. We offer ya know some different mental health type programs for kids," he explains.

As we walk through the facility, it looks just like any other secure jail.

There's 3 housing units in the facility. Each housing unit has 12 beds.

"When I talk to them. It's usually, 'What can you control? Who can you control? And, what are you responsible for?'" he says

Guttierez is teaching what he learned from his dad, what he learned growing up, what he learned in college.

"'You know if you want positive outcomes, make positive choices, and if you want the negative outcomes, you're gonna make negative choices. You know you have to be the one who decides what future you're gonna go,'" Guttierez says.

He says in the past year they've had several kids graduate from high school in here or received a GED, empowering kids with an education so they can get a job when they leave. As the Commander, he's like the coach of a strong team of employees.

"I tell staff all the time is that (:38) You never know whose voice, whose words, or whose thoughts are going to help them, empower them to make better choices," Guttierez says.

The thing is, Joe and his staff, won't give up on these kids.

"What are your choices? What are you doing? What should you be doing?," Joe says, repeating what he tells the juveniles that he works with.

They're staffed to hold up to 41 kids. And they care about each one.

"The hard part of this job is you never know the outcome, because kids leave here and you never know if they're successful, or they're not," he says.

After a lifetime of playing and coaching sports, Guttierez knows you can't win 'em all, but that won't stop him, from trying.

He has 2 sons and says his biggest accomplishment in life is raising them from boys to men.

As a footnote, Guttierez was the first ever Psychology Major to graduate from Black Hills State.

