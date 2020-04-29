Allender says businesses will reopen, under strict guidelines

Earlier this week, Rapid City Council lifted the business closures and will be allowed to reopen, and on Wednesday in a press briefing, Mayor Steve Allender emphasized that this reopening would be under strict guidelines.

The plan to ease restrictions will still require social distancing, vigorous cleaning and disinfecting measures, personal protective equipment will also be strongly encouraged, as well as capacity limitations in certain businesses.

Allender said the reaction from business owners is overwhelmingly in support of reopening and Allender said the City is being asked a lot of good questions and has been in contact with many businesses about the best and safety ways to reopen.

The Mayor simply said to practice safety and "do everything that's been repeated a million times already."

"This is a time we have to stick together as a community," said Allender. "There's a lot of different feelings out there about what's safe and what isn't safe and all of us have some level of anxiety, I don't care how tough anybody is, someone who says, 'I'm not worried about it,' 'I'm big and strong.' Well, everybody's got a little anxiety. I would just say its important now to stick to local news more than ever."

Allender also said the City is working on re-defining the 2020 budget, which he hopes to have done by next week, to get an estimate on the economic consequences of the whole COVID-19 ordeal.