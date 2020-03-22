Allender calls to shutdown recreation and entertainment facilities

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is calling on the city council to order the closure of certain businesses.

The ordinance will be debated tonight at a special city council meeting. The action would shutdown bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters, gyms and any other recreation or entertainment facilities.

This measure comes after Governor Kristi Noem announced the first potential cases of community spread in Beadle County and the area around Huron. In the last 24 hours, 6 of the new 7 cases were confirmed in Beadle County.

Allender says this decision is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city council will take up the proposal Sunday night at 6PM.

