Alleged solicitation for murder scheme lands Rapid City man in jail

A Rapid City man is in jail, accused of trying to hire someone to kill another person.

Christopher Conaway, 43, is charged with criminal solicitation of a felony and attempted murder. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail on a cash only $30,000 bond.

Police say Conaway was arrested Tuesday following a report that he was soliciting the hit and in return, he would give the solicited killer information on two people so their identities could be stolen.

In a release, the Rapid City Police Department stated that they were being “purposefully vague to comply with Marsy’s Law in order to protect the rights of the victims involved in the case.”

