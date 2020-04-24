All gaming facilities for relief as SBA modifies rules

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R- S.D.) issued the following statement on Friday after the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that all gaming facilities with 500 or fewer employees will be eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Like every other sector of South Dakota’s economy right now, our gaming facilities, such as tribally-owned casinos and gaming operations in Deadwood, need relief. We raised concerns about initial guidance from the SBA that prevented certain casinos from receiving the same relief that tens of thousands of small businesses are receiving. I’m glad that the administration recognized our concerns and modified their rules to allow all gaming operations to apply for assistance under the PPP. This will provide a much-needed lifeline for our casinos and help keep hardworking South Dakotans employed during this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Rounds wrote to the administration urging they modify the rules to allow all gaming facilities to participate in the COVID-19 relief program. The PPP was part of the recently-passed CARES Act, which seeks to provide immediate, direct relief to all businesses and families impacted by the effects of COVID-19.