Ward One Alderman Lisa Modrick is voted off the Rapid City Council tonight by a vote of 8-2.

The "no" votes came from Modrick, and Bill Evans.

Tonight's vote is the conclusion of a day full of testimony from both sides and public input during a special session of the council held in Lacroix Hall at the Civic Center.

The vote follows a code of conduct complaint against Modrick following a disagreement between her and Airport Board President Darren Haar.

