Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen has claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.

SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, reported the claim Sunday.

The shooter was a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force in training at the base.

He opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy.

SITE reports that the video indicates the shooter and al-Qaida were in communication.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

