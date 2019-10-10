Airport sees delay with winter storm

Some flights in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport were canceled and others were delayed due to weather all around the country.

According to a release sent by the airport runway conditions were great, and none of the commercial runways needed to shut down because of the weather.

Teams at the airport are working non-stop to make sure operations run smoothly.

Toni Broom is the Airport Deputy Director at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

"Our teams will be here 24 hours a day. We do make sure that we've got both operations and maintenance folks here," said Broom. "They will continue to keep a close eye on it, our big concern would be the wind if that picks up and creates some visibility issues."

It's still a good idea to call your airline or check the airport's website to see the status of your flight.