Airport numbers increase from last year

Stats came in for the number of enplaned passengers at the airport in 2019 and that number was up more than forty thousand from the previous year, a twelve percent increase.

In 2019, the airport added new non-stop flights increasing the number of passengers.

The Executive Director of the Rapid City Regional Airport, Patrick Dame, says they want to keep that growth going.

"We hope for continued growth, the potential to add for more non-stop destinations to major hubs. Those are all things we continue to work towards into the future," said Dame.

The airport saw more than three hundred and fifty thousand passengers last year and they hope to surpass that number in 2020.