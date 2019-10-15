Airport has new plans to replace lagoon

The airport is working through an environmental assessment to replace a nearby sewage lagoon where the airport disposes of wastewater.

Airport looking into replacing lagoon

The Airport's executive director Patrick Dame went before Pennington County Commission to brief the county on the project.

As part of the notification phase, Dame asked the county and environmental on their input into the alternatives.

"There's three alternatives," said Dame. "There is a no action alternative, there is the alternative of building another on sight lagoon, and then also the alternative of looking at connections to the city sewer treatment plant and we've got two routes identified for that potential connection over to the city."

The environmental assessment will be done in early 2020 and construction will start 2021.