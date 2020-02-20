Air Force conducts community meetings concerning B-21 bomber

The Air Force will conduct several informational meetings concerning the bed down of the B-21 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

According to a release, the Air Force will share information about the basing of the new bomber, the B-21 Raider. At the same time, the Air Force is soliciting input on any concerns people might have with the incoming bomber.

The meetings are in communities within the area of the Powder River Training Complex. The schedule is:

- Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-8 pm.; at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds Grandstand Building, 157 Sawyer Loop, Hardin, Mont.

- Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m.; at Miles Community College, 2715 Dickinson Street, Miles City, Mont.

- Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.; at Astoria Hotel and Event Center, 363 15th Street West, Dickinson, N.D.

For more information, you can go to the B-21 Main Operating Base 1 Beddown website.