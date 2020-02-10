Air Force again investigating drug use at Wyoming nuclear missile base

For the second time in four years, the Air Force is investigating drug use among security forces at a Wyoming nuclear missile base.

Air Force officials say airmen responsible for security at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne are under investigation for marijuana use, which is illegal in the military.

Members of the 90th Security Forces Group who are under investigation have reportedly been pulled from duty.

The airmen are tasked with protecting the base proper, as well as 15 missile alert facilities and 150 Minuteman III nuclear missiles across a three-state region.

The investigation (second drug-related probe at the base since 2016) prompted the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, Gen. Tim Ray, to conduct a no-notice leadership call at the Wyoming base. In 2016 the Air Force busted a drug ring involving the same unit that was distributing and using LSD, cocaine and other drugs.

“When any of us see those not living up to our high standards, we will hold them accountable using all of the disciplinary tools available under the military justice system,” the general said in a release.

