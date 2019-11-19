Air Force Thunderbirds include South Dakota in 2020 tour

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team will swoop into Ellsworth AFB next summer.

Thunderbirds maintenance professionals prepare to recover jets after the Dakota Thunder 2015 practice show, Aug. 14, 2015, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Maxwell)

As the team finished its 2019 season, they announced the 2020 lineup; including a July 25-26 demo at the “Ellsworth Air & Space Show.”

The Thunderbirds will also perform at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., July 22; and at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., Aug. 1-2.

The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Falcon, called the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet. The team has flown the Falcon since 1983. It is the ninth aircraft flown since the Thunderbirds were formed in 1953.

The performance is a mix of six F-16s flying in formation and solo routines.