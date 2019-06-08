Add some mystery to your vacation

It's easy to experience the outdoors in the Black Hills, but if you want to see nature from a different angle you might want to consider the Cosmos Mystery Spot.

The Cosmos Mystery Area is said to be a little odd because even if you're standing on level ground things aren't quite as they seem.

Amber Hand is familiar with the oddities here, she visited years ago with her husband and they decided to bring their two sons along this time.

"He's very into science and trying to figure things out so I knew he would be so confused about what was going on," says Hand.

It's said that two college boys found the spot in 1952. What piqued their interest was how the laws of physics and gravity seemed to be turned upside down.

"It's a true mystery honestly, I mean it's just kinda these wacky things going on and when you get into the cabin it's just, it really is crazy," says Jake Zaug, a tour guide at the mystery area.

So crazy that a ball can roll up a ramp and people don't quite stand at a 90-degree angle.

"I thought it was cool. I also thought it was hard to walk because I was always getting pulled that way or that way or that way or that way," says Hand's son Peyton.

With many demonstrations, people are left curious about how it works, and staff members say it's a place that people just need to experience.

"Heck, half the people I talk to don't even know this place exists and to be honest I think it's the coolest place in the hills, it really is and you gotta come and see it," says Zaug.

If you would like to find out more information about Cosmos Mystery Area you can visit their website here.