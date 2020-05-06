Active COVID cases are down; but 5 more people die in South Dakota

South Dakota reports that another five people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state total to 29.

The five new deaths were in Minnehaha County, where the state's only hot spot is located. Minnehaha now has 24 deaths. Two were in Beadle County, and one each in Jerauld, McCook and Pennington counties.

More people are shown as recovering from the virus. While there are 58 new infections, the number of active cases is down 29 from Tuesday. The state now has 2,779 COVID-19 infections but only 773 are active.

You can look at more of the data by going to the South Dakota Department of Health website in the link below.

