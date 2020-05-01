Active COVID-19 cases down in SD; but 5 more people have died

Five more people in Minnehaha County died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21.

While South Dakota’s confirmed infections climbs to 2,525, the number of active cases is actually down to 818 from 859 Thursday. The state also has 1,686 people who have recovered; with just 69 hospitalized also down from Thursday when 76 were in the hospital.

The state has been monitoring the hospitalization rate and according to Gov. Kristi Noem during her Friday news conference, mitigation efforts have been extremely effective.

This means the state should be able to handle an increase of serious cases when the virus peaks sometime mid-June. The state is still planning to have 5,000 hospital beds; although the anticipation is now just 2,200 beds.

COVID-19 has spread to 47 counties, mostly East River with the only hot spot the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. Minnehaha has 51 new infections, 2,089 since the virus was first found in the county. West River, Pennington and Todd counties recorded one new infection each.

