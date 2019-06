A first-year Rapid City teacher accused of abusing a 12-year old boy with disabilities makes her first appearance in court Friday morning.

25-year old Shea Lindsey is charged with one count of child abuse.

She was a teacher at East Middle School and was arrested on May 30th by Pennington County Sheriff's deputies.

Lindsey was removed from the classroom after the allegations surfaced on May 14th.

She faces up to ten year in prison if she's convicted.

There was no plea entered Friday morning.