Accused priest appears in federal court

A former Rapid City Catholic priest accused of stealing more than $150,000 from church collections made his first appearance in federal court in Rapid City Wednesday morning.

Father Marcin Garbacz is charged with 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering and one count of transportation of stolen money.

He entered a mandatory not guilty plea in court Wednesday.

The indictment in the case says Garbacz started taking cash from the church's collection back in 2012.

That indictment also says Garbacz was caught on video surveillance cameras stealing money ... and says he admitted the thefts to the Bishop in April of last year when he was confronted with the video evidence.

Court documents say Garbacz was arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport on May 10th with a one-way ticket to his native Poland and more than $10,000 in cash.

Prosecutors said Garbacz withdrew more than $50,000 from the bank shortly before he was arrested and say they can't locate the other $40,000.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann agreed with assistant US attorney Benjamin Patterson's request to keep him in custody, agreeing that he is a flight risk.

